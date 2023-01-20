Ping Identity adds device identification to digital identity orchestration platform

Ping Identity has integrated device identification with its PingOne DaVinci to help enterprises prevent fraud and improve customer experiences.

The unfortunately-named Fingerprint, which provides device identification technology, has joined the Ping Identity Global Technology Partner Program to integrate its technology with the no-code identity orchestration platform.

Fingerprint says its technology is 99.5 percent accurate at device identification, and can help reduce friction by decreasing the need for multi-factor authentication.

“At Fingerprint, our mission is to empower developers to build safe and seamless internet services,” says Dan Pinto, CEO of Fingerprint. “Partnering with Ping Identity helps us achieve that by making it easy to incorporate our industry-leading device identification technology into various digital user journeys – all with the focus on providing secure, frictionless experiences.”

“Ping Identity is committed to expanding our technology partner ecosystem to deliver better, more frictionless customer experiences,” says Loren Russon, the SVP of product management at Ping Identity. “Our partnership with Fingerprint leverages PingOne DaVinci’s seamless orchestration to ensure dynamic user journeys are delivered quickly and efficiently at every stage of the user journey.”

Ping has been rapidly signing up partners, adding Anonybit’s decentralized biometrics earlier this month.

