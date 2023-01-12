Anonybit adds decentralized biometric authentication to Ping Identity partner program

Anonybit and Ping Identity have partnered to bring the former’s protection against data breaches and account takeover attacks to the latter’s enterprise customer base.

The partnership through Ping’s Global Technology Partner Program makes decentralized biometric authentication to Ping users.

Anonybit’s modular platform Genie can be used to manage the entire identity management lifecycle, according to the announcement. It provides strong passwordless authentication based on a biometric enrolled during onboarding, and supports a range of enterprise use cases.

Implementing Anonybit in the Ping environment is now turnkey, due to a new SAML configuration, the partners say.

“This partnership is another important step towards fulfilling our vision of a world with no data breaches and a world of trusted interactions,” says Frances Zelazny, Anonybit co-founder and CEO. “Given the critical dangers that enterprises face around data protection, scams and account takeover fraud, we see privacy-first biometric passwordless authentication taking center stage. Enterprises need a modular solution that works turnkey with their orchestration platform in order to speed up adoption. The partnership between Anonybit and Ping provides a seamless integration that meets the combined objective of greater security, greater privacy and enhanced usability.”

“Ping Identity is committed to expanding our technology partner ecosystem to enhance digital customer experiences across the entire user journey,” says Loren Russon, the SVP of product management at Ping Identity. “Our partnership with Anonybit makes integration seamless for customers to quickly benefit from the robust PingOne Cloud Platform.”

Anonybit Genie was certified for conformance to the FIDO protocol in November.

Article Topics

Anonybit | biometric authentication | biometrics | data protection | enterprise | Ping Identity