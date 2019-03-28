FIDO hackathon in Seoul to educate and engage local entrepreneurs

In an effort to educate and engage local entrepreneurs, college students and startups to take full advantage of FIDO specifications and APIs, the FIDO Alliance Korea Working Group has prepared a FIDO Hackathon for April 2, 2019 that is being hosted by Samsung SDS at its headquarters in Seoul, Korea.

According to the event announcement, FIDO Korea Working Group members will share knowledge and FIDO solutions to candidates who will then be asked to demonstrate their mobile or web services by replacing password-only logins with FIDO-based login experiences. Mentors are provided by Samsung Electronics, Samsung SDS, LINE, SK Telecom, BC Card, Initech, Yubico, eWBM and AirCuve.

The FIDO Alliance launched the FIDO Korea Working Group in December 2017 to further accelerate awareness and adoption of the FIDO Authentication standards in the Korean marketplace.

Earlier this year eWBM was accepted to the FIDO Alliance Board of Directors.

