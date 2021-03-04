Laxton Group integrates Suprema biometric sensor modules to boost device security

Suprema ID has announced the integration of its ultra-thin BioMini Slim 3 FAP30 fingerprint scanner into over 20 leading adaptable mobile biometric devices in Laxton Group’s Chameleon product line.

The BioMini Slim 3 not only provides a large fingerprint sensing area which makes it possible to capture high-quality fingerprint images, it also features the Fake Finger Detection deep learning algorithm for liveness detection and spoof attack prevention, Suprema says.

Laxton’s devices are built with handheld, tablet, laptop, and desktop options, run on the Windows or Android operating systems, and can support multi-modal biometric authentication in various operational environments, the announcement noted.

Nick Perkins, the President for Europe, Middle East, and Africa at Laxton Group, said integrating the sensor from Suprema into its products expands their range and relevance for different operational environments.

“For this reason, the Chameleon Range was designed broadly to meet needs and requirements, while still providing choice. With an array of form factors and biometric modalities, the devices are suitable for any use case, and in any environment. Incorporating the BioMini Slim 3 module into our devices further broadens the range and provides our customers and partners with the ability to leverage the Suprema ID brand,” Perkins said.

Suprema CEO Bogun Park expressed satisfaction to be able to offer the FBI-certified FAP30 module to customers who are thinking of deploying biometric products from Laxton Group.

“Our BioMini Slim 3 strengthens our commitment to increasing security and convenience for our customers and our technology partners, such as Laxton,” Park asserted.

Suprema ID announced in December that it was integrating its BioMini Slim 3 scanner into AMREL biometric tablets.

