Malawi health insurance company introduces biometric cards to check fraud claims

A company providing health insurance services in the Southern African nation of Malawi is introducing smart biometric cards for its customers in order to check increasing cases of fraud.

According to a report by Malawi 24, the Wellas Medical Aid Society of Malawi (WEMAS) said the innovation will also facilitate access to services, replacing the old system which relied on paperwork.

The biometric cards system was launched recently, with WEMAS Chief Executive Officer, Macdonald Wella, saying that the cards will simplify service procedures for members, as well as help them easily submit claims and receive timely responses.

“This marks milestone in our journey as Wella Medical Aid Society Ltd (WEMAS), the launch of the biometric smart card system is a clear sign that WEMAS lives true to its mission of being the most innovative Medical scheme in Malawi,” said Wella. “Our market is full of secrecy as far as member benefits are concerned. This secrecy results into mistrust from members of medical schemes which in turn breeds fraudulent claims.”

He said the system, which is a first for Malawi, will also revolutionize health insurance experience in the country by enhancing transparency as members will be able to easily check their benefit balances each time to go to a health facility.

Malawi currently has a biometric digital ID system which it put in place within a short time span, with the help of some its international partners. The country now has a multi-modal biometric citizen database which has registered over 9 million citizens.

