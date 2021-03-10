New leaders appointed as biometrics providers anticipate growth

Princeton Identity, Telos, Enacomm, Plurilock, Veriff and Hampton Products announce appointments

Princeton Identity has expanded its business development team with the appointment of two new leaders to bring its iris and face biometrics to new market areas.

Brandon DeCuir is PI’s new vice president of product management and strategic projects, and Hugh Gilenson has been named director of business development, healthcare and life sciences.

“Although traditionally used for safety and security, our biometric solutions are now deployed for much broader needs in the workplace, including time and attendance, visitor management, HR-integration and touchless employee experiences,” says Bobby Varma, CEO. “Brandon and Hugh will help lead our efforts to bring the power of advanced biometric technologies to a range of verticals, and businesses of all sizes.”

DeCuir has more than 20 years of experience helping emerging technology companies reach new markets, according to the announcement, including in a similar VP position in his previous role with React Mobile.

Gilenson likewise has more than 20 years in the healthcare and biometrics fields, most recently with a health information service provider, but also with IrisScan, Visionics, Identix and L-1 Identity Solutions.

Telos appoints TSA veteran to pursue travel industry opportunities

Telos has appointed Nathan Lefebvre, former portfolio manager for the Transportation Security Administration’s (TSA’s) Passenger Screening Program (PSP) Carry-on Baggage technology, as a program manager to lead the company in pursuing emerging digital identity opportunities in the travel sector.

Lefebvre has more than 20 years of experience, including with several leading technology companies, and brings expertise in advanced imaging and other screening technologies.

“Having witnessed firsthand the rapid emergence of digital identity technology in the transportation domain, I am excited at the opportunity to manage digital transformation initiatives leveraging Telos’ IDTrust360 platform,” said Lefebvre. “Telos has a sterling reputation as an innovative leader in identity and cybersecurity technologies, and it’s great to be part of the team.”

A biometric background checking service contract Telos has with Philadelphia International Airport was extended earlier this year.

Enacomm hires “tech sector superstar” as regional VP

Enacomm has announced John Sullivan as its new regional vice president of financial services for the western U.S. to bring the voice biometrics, customer relationship management and security tools of its Enacomm Financial Suite to more financial institution customers.

Sullivan most recently served as Unify Software and Solutions’ channel director of the Western United States, and has more than 20 years of experience in total.

“ENACOMM is committed to building our team with top industry experts who can expertly problem-solve through the application of technology, while playing instrumental roles supporting ENACOMM’s next phase of growth,” states Michael Boukadakis, Enacomm chairman and CEO. “John Sullivan is a tech sector superstar who has extensive knowledge and experience in forging industry partnerships and rapidly generating revenue growth, with a consultative approach that delivers exceptional value to customers.”

Plurilock expands direct sales team, grants stock options

Plurilock has expanded its direct sales team to increase the client base for the company’s behavioral biometrics and cybersecurity technologies among North American businesses.

An unnamed employee with extensive experience in organizational development and client relations for software and cyber intelligence companies has been appointed to the sales team, along with a U.S. Armed Services veteran who has also held cybersecurity leadership roles with BNY Mellon and JP Morgan Chase.

The company has also granted stock options to new employees, allowing them to purchase a combined 50,000 common shares at a $0.60 each exercise price, vesting over four years. A director within the company has been granted stock options on 100,000 common shares at an exercise price of $0.56 each, vesting over three years.

Veriff adds VP of Product

Duncan Steblyna is Veriff’s new VP of Product to lead the company’s product team through what it expects will be a phase of rapid growth for its biometric identity verification-as-a-service and assisted image capture products.

Previously, Steblyna served as VP of Product at global marketplace network OLX Markets, and accumulated more than a decade of product development and strategy experience, according to the announcement.

“The growing concerns around identity theft in our increasingly digital world present a substantial opportunity for Veriff to scale its product offering. Veriff is solving a very significant global issue as protecting personal identity is something that matters to everyone,” comments Steblyna.

Hampton Products appoints new CEO

BenjiLock-maker Hampton Products has a new president and CEO, with Greg Gluchowski joining the company and its board of directors. Gluchowski is the former president and CEO of The Hillman Group.

Former Hampton President and CEO H. Kim Kelley will take on the new title of executive chairman of the board of directors and remain with the company in a full-time capacity.

Hampton has invested significantly in its biometric fingerprint lock product line, BenjiLock By Hampton, over the past several years, the announcement notes.

