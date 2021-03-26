Q5id demonstrates enterprise biometric security with SOC 2 Type 1 certification

Identity proofing firm Q5id announced that it has achieved SOC 2 Type 1 certification, demonstrating the security of biometrics handled by the company, after being audited by accounting firm Delap.

The certification, which is given by the American Institute of CPAs or AIPCA, tests data storage and transfer compliance in the five key areas of privacy, security, availability, confidentiality, and processing integrity.

Earning the SOC 2 Type 1 certification is a milestone for Q5id, which recently partnered with SkyPoint Cloud to build a biometric identity verification platform. The company said the certification shows its commitment to providing trusted and secure identity proofing services to its clients, and assures clients of the protection of biometrics used to protect enterprises against identity fraud and theft.

“The successful completion of this audit is a reflection of our dedication to protecting the data needed for the level of identity assurance we provide with our identity proofing services,” said Q5id CEO Steve Larson. “Our Proven Identity solution remains one of the most effective ways to protect against synthetic identity fraud and more. We look forward to continuing our efforts to innovate and streamline identity proofing services for organizations worldwide.”

