Skanska trials Precise Biometrics access control solution, Invixium deployment expands

Precise Biometrics reports its physical access control solution YOUNiQ has been installed by Swedish construction company Skanska on a trial basis.

The biometric system uses facial recognition to provide convenient and secure workplace access and is being trialed in selected premises of Skanska’s head office, Precise said in an announcement. The installation was performed by Precise partner NVSS Security.

YOUNiQ has been designed to replace other physical access control alternatives such as having access using cards, tags or keys, since these can either be lost, borrowed or stolen and used by others. The platform combines facial recognition with access control systems to ensure seamless and secure access to premises with artificial intelligence.

Precise said it hopes to see greater adoption of its biometric access control solution by Swedish construction companies especially as it projects that about 80 percent of all construction sites will have installed electric locks used for biometric access by 2025.

Orthoplastics to expand Invixium deployment after successful pilot

Biocompatible plastics manufacturer Orthoplastics is expanding its deployment of Invixium’s IXM TITAN with Enhancement Kits after the biometric access control solution was used by the company at two of its facilities with about 200 staff for several months.

Invixium said in an announcement that its IXM TITAN with Enhancement Kits was selected for its contactless, automated facial recognition and temperature screening options along with an established Net2 integration via IXM Link that allows biometric clock-ins from TITAN to be immediately imported to the time tracking software. The installation was performed by Invixium distribution partner CQR Security.

The system replaced Orthoplastics’ manual temperature screening which was not only time consuming but also costly as staff had to receive over payments for their work in screening colleagues when changing work shifts, the company noted.

After many months of use, Invixium said it and Orthoplastics are proud that the installation had been highly successful, as Orthoplastics was able to migrate to fully a touchless face biometrics and temperature screening system instead of the card-based time tracking and manual temperature evaluation process.

“When the pandemic began, we needed to pivot very quickly to an appropriate and effective system for protecting staff health throughout the day,” said Orthoplastics Business Systems Director Mark Hereward. “Along with making PPE available and enforcing social distancing, temperature screening during shift changes has been a great help for us. The installation of TITAN was very easy to get up and running, and we’re pleased with how Invixium supported our transition to a touchless time tracking system,” the official stated.

