Smartphone Biometrics for Banking – A Decade of Developments

EAB Online Seminar

April 6, 2021

The European Association for Biometrics (EAB) is hosting a talk and will present and discuss major milestones for biometrics on smartphones for banking applications.

This seminar will summarize the research achievements, commercial success and challenges to be addressed in near future.

Attendance is free of charge but registration is required. Registered participants will receive dial-in credentials in the morning of the event.

Article Topics

banking | biometrics | conferences | EAB | mobile biometrics | smartphones | webinar