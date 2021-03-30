Smartphone Biometrics for Banking – A Decade of Developments

european-association-for-biometrics

Smartphone Biometrics for Banking – A Decade of Developments
EAB Online Seminar
April 6, 2021

The European Association for Biometrics (EAB) is hosting a talk and will present and discuss major milestones for biometrics on smartphones for banking applications.

This seminar will summarize the research achievements, commercial success and challenges to be addressed in near future.

Attendance is free of charge but registration is required. Registered participants will receive dial-in credentials in the morning of the event.

Related Posts

Article Topics

 |   |   |   |   |   | 

Comments

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Most Read This Week

Featured Company

Learn More

Biometrics Research

Biometrics White Papers

Biometrics Events

Explaining Biometrics