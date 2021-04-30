Full-stack vehicle biometrics solution launched by SenseTime at Auto Shanghai 2021

Solution encompasses SenseAuto Cabin and SenseAuto Pilot

SenseTime has unveiled a new, full-stack biometric and AI solution at Auto Shanghai 2021, an international industry exhibition running during April 19 to 28.

Dubbed SenseAuto, the system incorporates a number of the company’s solutions designed to provide smart driver assistance via computer vision and biometric sensors.

These include the Sense Auto Cabin-O Occupant Monitoring System (OMS), the SenseAuto Cabin-D Driver Monitoring System (DMS), and the SenseAuto Cabin-K Keyless Entry, together with the Virtual Companion and multiple in-vehicle infotainments (IVI) functions powered by augmented reality (AR).

SenseAuto was unveiled at the Auto Shanghai event in a WEY Mocha vehicle, a new SUV from Great Wall Motors.

Thanks to the solution’s multiple biometric sensors, the car is capable of triggering timely alerts via gaze tracking when recognizing signs of dangerous driving like drowsiness, distraction, and phone use.

“We are glad that the SenseAuto Cabin solution has achieved great success, which wouldn’t be possible without the solid foundation of our proprietary AI algorithm development,” said Xu Liang, VP of the Smart Cabin Business and Mobile Intelligence Group at SenseTime.

At the exhibition, SenseAuto was also showcased on a Chery Jetour X70 Plus Zhuge Edition. In addition to SenseAuto, the company debuted its Level 2 autonomous driving system Pilot-P at the event, which provides manufacturers with different levels of autonomous driving using cameras, mmWave radar, and LiDAR technologies.

“By empowering our partners’ platforms with our technologies, we help them streamline the R&D process to achieve higher performance,” Liang explained.

SenseTime recently received the Automotive Software Process Improvement and Capability Determination (ASPICE) L2 certification from independent safety experts TÜV Rheinland in Germany.

“In the future, we hope to collaborate with our partners to apply AI technologies to more scenarios and bring our users a full-stack, all-scenario smart cabin solution,” Liang concluded.

