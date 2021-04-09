WorldReach digital ID growth and Incognia workplace culture recognized

Financial strides by WorldReach from a series of digital ID and biometrics contracts and pilots in Europe and Canada have earned the company eighth position on the Ottawa Business Journal’s (OBJ) list of fastest growing companies for 2021.

The OBJ list distinguishes Ottawa-based enterprises for substantial, sustainable and profitable revenue growth over the past three years.

In a statement, WorldReach noted its ranking by the OBJ was its third appearance on a growth list ranking in the past seven months. The company said in September, it was among the Globe and Mail Canada’s Top Growing Companies list for their three-year growth rate of 404 percent; while a month later, it was distinguished in Canadian Business Growth list for a growth list of 339 percent.

Its appearance among the top 10 companies allowed WorldReach the chance to be profiled in the spring issue of the OBJ.

“I could not be more proud of our team of diverse, committed, and experienced individuals that work together to create this ongoing success for our company,” WorldReach CEO Gord Wilson said. “The Ottawa Business Journal Fastest Growing Company 2021 ranking is significant for many reasons – not only does this list acknowledge our continued path of rapid growth, but this third growth list ranking in this past year can be celebrated in Ottawa, our headquarters, where the majority of our colleagues work and live. With close to 30 years as a business in Ottawa, we are thankful for this recognition.”

Recent WorldReach projects include the UK Home Office’s EU Settlement Scheme’s (EUSS’s) smartphone-based remote digital ID Verification (IDV) and enrolment capability; the Eurostar biometric pilot project LAMINAR, which also includes iProov and is targeted for mid this year; and Canada’s Chain of Trust Pilot.

‘Great place to work’ certification for Incognia

Incognia has been certified as a great place to work by ‘global authority on workplace culture’ Great Place to Work, with a score of 94 out of 100, CEO and Co-founder André Ferraz said in a blog post.

Ferraz detailed how Incognia was able to advance towards achievement of its vision of expanding its behavioral biometrics business to the United States in 2020 despite the difficulties brought about by the pandemic.

The CEO recounted the travails of Incognia’s journey since 2010, and said it has come quite close to achieving its long-term vision by focusing on business values such as agility, collaboration and transparency which helped Incognia execute its plans and scale through uncertain times.

Helping Incognia pivot, Ferraz said, was the flexible technology infrastructure which it put in place through investments in prior years.

“Our mission is to build the digital identity platform for ubiquitous computing. Our vision is to make computers disappear, to make them less annoying and invasive,” Ferraz concluded his post.

Article Topics

biometrics | digital identity | Incognia | WorldReach Software