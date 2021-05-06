Executive moves at 1Kosmos, Idex Biometrics, PatriotOne, SIA, Verato

ID.me hiring 500

Identity industry activity is reflected in the job market, as 1Kosmos, Idex Biometrics, Patriot One, Verato and the Security Industry Association (SIA), have either made strategic appointments or seen the departure of executives. ID.me, meanwhile, is hiring.

1Kosmos hires two strategists

1Kosmos has hired Michael Cichon and Kevin Brown as chief marketing officer (CMO) and chief revenue officer (CRO), respectively, to expand its portfolio of continuous biometric authentication and private blockchain solutions clients.

Cichon has 20 years of B2B marketing experience with proven expertise in digital marketing, product marketing, demand generation, and brand management, according to the company announcement. He will be expected to lead 1Kosmos’ marketing strategy with functions related to corporate positioning, branding, communications, product messaging and demand generation to drive growth.

“With Michael and Kevin joining the team, we will be able to provide organizations across the globe with a single solution that combats identity fraud, simplifies the user experience, and puts individuals in control of their credentials every time they need to prove they are who they say they are,” said Hemen Vimadalal, CEO and Founder of 1Kosmos.

Kevin Brown will work to ensure sustained growth as well as manage the company’s global sales team, new multi-channel partner team and digital marketing efforts.

“In 1Kosmos I saw a disruptive technology and an opportunity to use my skills to be an agent of change in security,” said the former CRO of Avatier and Saviynt.

Senior financial services executive proposed to Idex Biometrics Board

Chief Executive Officer at Express Bank A/S, Annika Olsson, has been proposed as a board member of Idex Biometrics with the nomination to be looked into during an annual general meeting slated for May 12, according to a company announcement.

With more than 20 years in the customer financial services sector, Olsson has extensive European experience including in Denmark, Germany, Norway, and Sweden, with a strong focus on leadership, payment cards, consumer finance, and banking regulation.

Reacting to her nomination, Olsson said: “I’m pleased to be nominated to the board of IDEX Biometrics. The biometric payment card proposition is innovative, and I feel I’m joining at the right time, as biometric payment cards become part of the ‘new normal’. I look forward to working with the board and management, to help steer IDEX to achieve its ambitions and deliver value to its shareholders.”

President and COO of Patriot One leaves for new duty

Patriot One said in a terse release that its President and Chief Operating Officer Dietmar Wennemer is departing the company for the chief executive role with another organization.

CEO Peter Evans thanked him for his work and wished him well in his new endeavor. “On behalf of the board and the management team, I would like to thank Dietmar for his many contributions to the Company including accelerating our research and development program so it is well positioned to deliver on our product roadmap, as evidenced by recent customer wins. We wish him well as he moves to a new challenge leading a company,” he said.

Wennemer will stay with the company for the rest of the month to assist with the transition and further management will be made public when appropriate, Patriot One added.

Paul Schmick joins SIA’s Executive Council

Alliance Security Vice President of Security Technology Paul Scmick is the latest member to join the executive council of the Security Industry Association, according to an announcement.

Schmick heads the security technology division at Alliance Security and serves as the chief technology and operations officer. He directs the company’s portfolio of managed services such as surveillance, access control, intrusion detection, biometric and cybersecurity technology platforms.

“I am honored to join such an elite body of professionals who continue not only to advance, but innovate this industry,” Schmick says. “I look forward to synergizing with fellow security leaders, experts and colleagues to help shape the future of the security industry.”

Ric McCullough, chair of the SIA Executive Council, said “we look forward to working with Paul and know he will bring great value to the council’s efforts.”

Schmick is also a media contributor for outlets such as BNC, CNN and MSNBC where he gives insights on security incidents and U.S. policy impacting aviation security, border security and national security matters.

Verato appoints Clay Ritchie CEO

Verato has a new chief executive officer, with Clay Ritchie appointed to lead the company’s healthcare digital identity resolution business.

Ritchie replaces Mark LaRow, who has retired to Verato’s Board of Directors. He brings three decades of senior leadership experience at healthcare and technology companies, including as chief marketing officer at Imprivata and CEO at Equinox Healthcare.

“I truly believe that Verato’s unique referential identity matching technology is a critical linchpin in the healthcare digital transformation journey,” said Ritchey. “Having a trusted one-to-one match between patient identities and their digital health information is seminal to achieving the promise of the digital healthcare revolution that is upon us.”

ID.me plans major Florida hiring spree

ID.me has announced plans to hire at least 500 people in the Tampa, Florida area by the end of 2021 to staff a new office to support its rapidly-growing digital identity authentication client base.

The company is currently recruiting member support representatives and community managers.

“The ID.me team has an audacious mission to help people live better lives. We’re excited to expand our culture of service,” said Blake Hall, CEO and founder of ID.me. “The Tampa area has a great talent pool to help us deliver amazing member experiences and support our ‘No Identity Left Behind’ initiative. We believe that all people should have control of their digital identity, and by hiring more member support agents, we can provide even greater access and inclusion through our video chat verification process.”

