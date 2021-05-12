Sales, strategy and research expertise added by biometrics providers

New faces at Princeton Identity, Idex Biometrics, Trusona, Securiport and Corsight

Hiring activity in the biometrics and digital identity fields remains brisk, with Princeton Identity and Idex Biometrics appointing leaders to help deliver their biometric solutions to customers, while Trusona and Securiport add expert advisors, and Corsight expands its research team.

Princeton expands US sales team

Princeton Identity has expanded its leadership team with the appointment of Craig Sacks as its Western Regional Sales Manager to bring its iris biometrics to customers throughout the Western United States.

Sacks has over 20 years of experience in the physical security industry, including experience designing and selling integrated technologies. His prior collaborations with key security stakeholders give him insight into the many potential opportunities for biometrics to benefit organizations, Princeton says in the announcement.

“I am passionate about delivering the best possible customer experience and making that happen through the value I bring to integrators and manufacturing partners,” Sacks comments. “Princeton Identity’s patented IRIS Recognition technology, which makes contactless multi-authentication access control the most secure and accurate in the industry, is a truly unique value-add. I look forward to helping PI expand its customer base through exploring new relationships and applications.”

He will be based out of Arizona, providing integrator sales and support throughout the region.

Idex Biometrics appoints new chief commercial officer

Idex Biometrics has a new chief commercial officer, with Catharina Eklof appointed to the role to take advantage of her experience commercializing customer-centric solutions across Fortune 500 companies.

Eklof is currently serving as CCO of cybersecurity company Defentry AB, and during 12 years with Mastercard played an instrumental role in establishing that company’s global strategic merchant program, according to the announcement. She also sits on the Board of Directors of Swedish securities brokerage Avanza Bank.

“I am very excited to welcome Catharina to our leadership team,” states Idex CEO Vince Graziani. “Her considerable experience and expertise in security and card-based payment technologies will be extremely valuable to IDEX Biometrics as we continue to accelerate commercialization of our leading card-based authentication solutions.”

Trusona adds two to advisory board

Trusona has added two new members to its advisory board, with SS8 CCO Alan Elliot and Salt Security VP of Worldwide Sales and Operations Anton Granic joining the company to support its passwordless multi-factor authentication (MFA) strategy.

Elliot and Granic, who bring more than 25 and 20 years of leadership experience to Trusona, respectively, have been brought in to help the company scale to deliver next-generation security solutions for enterprises.

“We are proud to add these two respected sales leaders to our advisory board who each provide invaluable experience in the cybersecurity industry,” says Ori Eisen, founder and CEO at Trusona. “Trusona continues to grow rapidly and these new advisors will help us to best reach and serve the crucial needs of even more security leaders across the enterprise. It’s never been more mission critical to offer the world modern security, and these additions will aid us in that enduring pursuit.”

Securiport appoints advisor to CEO

Securiport has appointed Kenneth Quinn to be a senior advisor to CEO Dr. Enrique Segura and join the company’s advisory board.

Quinn is a leading aviation lawyer with 30 years of experience, including as general counsel and secretary of the Flight Safety Foundation, and as chief counsel of the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration (FAA).

“We’re very pleased to have Mr. Quinn join the Securiport team. I am convinced that his background and leadership in the international aviation community will be a tremendous asset as we continue to expand our global footprint. His aviation safety and security credentials will greatly contribute toward our continued success in supporting the needs of our government clients” states Segura.

“As travel restrictions ease and borders open,” Quinn says, “governments need to employ the latest biometrics and data analytics to verify vaccination certificates, interdict drugs, identify persons-of-interest, and stop human trafficking.”

Corsight boosts machine learning talent

Corsight has hired machine learning specialist Mor Soffer to enhance its research and development capabilities, according to a company LinkedIn post.

Soffer has served as a web analyst and information scientist for Israeli Military Intelligence and has conducted computer vision research at Ben-Gurion University of the Negev.

