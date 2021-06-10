Legit — and traceable — deepfakes proposed

An AI developer says it has developed a platform on which clients can create, control and profit from their digital DNA — their image, gestures and voice — in synthetic media.

The highest-profile example of synthetic media today are deepfakes.

The company, Humans, is a startup in Romania. Deepfakes likely will be an illicit reality for the immediate future, but with Humans’ open, permissionless platform, joinhumans.com, people can put out their own branded alternative through which they can be compensated.

Offering an example, Humans executives describe listening to a digital novel that is read by a celebrity who contributed their voice print or a video ad starring someone who never set foot on the soundstage.

Using a blockchain environment, company executives say they will introduce traceability and transparency to synthetic media. Use of digital DNA for a project must be approved by the creator of the data, and the creator gets decision-making authority over it by the actual person on which the representations are based.

Blockchain, through Humans’ proposed proof-of-human consensus mechanism, also verifies that there is a human on which digital DNA is modeled.

The company last year reported a €330,000 (roughly US$401,000) placement from Early Game Ventures, Razvan Munteanu and others to develop synthetic media.

