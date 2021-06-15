Trustmatic launches online biometric identity verification with Innovatrics partnership

Irish startup plans AI center of excellence

Trustmatic has launched an online identity verification platform to help organizations of all sizes reduce fraud and improve their customer onboarding experience. The launch is supported by Trustmatic’s biometrics provider Innovatrics, with which a strategic partnership has been reached.

The Onboarding Trust Platform Trustmatic provides guides users through the capture of an identity document and a high-quality selfie for biometric matching through their smartphone or webcam. The ID is verified as genuine by extracting its data and performing AI-powered checks with computer vision, facial authentication, and biometric liveness detection, according to the announcement. The company says the onboarding process can be completed seamlessly within seconds, with real-time assessments of each onboarding attempt.

Trustmatic also plans to establish an AI center of excellence in Dundalk, Ireland, the border town where the company is headquartered.

“We’re excited to launch Trustmatic, as the global demand for secure and user-friendly online identity verification technology continues to grow,” says Trustmatic Founder and CEO Donal Greene. “Fuelled in part by the ongoing global pandemic, organisations of all sizes now realise the need to be able to securely verify the identity of their customers fully remotely. Dundalk, located midway along the Dublin-Belfast economic corridor, is the ideal location for our headquarters, allowing us to attract the brightest minds in machine learning and to deliver first-class support to our European customers.”

Greene formerly served as Innovatrics’ regional manager for EMEA, in which capacity he spoke at ID4Africa 2019.

A recent market report forecasts identity verification to double from 2020 to 2025 to a $15.8 billion market.

