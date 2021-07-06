Digital ID rollout passes 1M cards in Philippines

The Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA) says it is planning to roll out a website and offline mechanism for relying parties to verify the demographic information of PhilID cardholders by checking a QR codes’ digital signature with public-private key cryptography, the Philippines News Agency reports.

The same QR code verification method will also be available through digital version of PhilID, the country’s national digital ID credential.

The PSA also says 15 percent of just over 3.6 million registration applications have been through biometric deduplication.

PhilSys has also issued just over a million PhilID cards around the country, as of July 3, 2021, according to the Manila Bulletin. As of a few days earlier, PSA says just under 16.2 million Filipinos has completed biometrics enrollment as part of Step 2 registration.

PSA Undersecretary Dennis S. Mapa said the agency intends to register between 50 million and 70 million Filipinos by year-end.

