Security and driver monitoring emerging as key biometrics application areas for vehicles

The global automotive biometrics market is expected to get a big boost from driver monitoring systems, a market growing by over 10 percent from last year to this year, and expected to grow at a 12 percent compound annual growth rate to $1.64 billion in 2025, according to a new report from The Business Research Company.

The ‘Driver Monitoring Systems Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Growth and Change to 2030’ report reviews the technological advances manufacturers are bringing to bear on the problem of fatigued and distracted driving, and considers the market by vehicle type, component and region.

Payment could be an adjacent growth area, and a new vehicle biometrics capability has been unveiled by fuel management and payments company Payment24 to enable organizations to improve efficiency and fight fraud in fueling operations, South Africa’s Times Live reports.

The new technology is a module in Payment24’s fleet and fuel management solutions suite for service station owners, fleet managers and consumers. The FastLane module adds artificial intelligence to camera feeds to detect vehicles’ registration numbers, make, model and type, and biometrics to allow the registered driver to authorize payment.

The biometric solution is designed for low power usage and offline operation, according to the report.

Fuel fraud has overtaken vehicle maintenance as the main motivator for the adoption of monitoring technologies by fleet managers, Payment24 co-CEO Shadab Rahil says.

Biometrics replace car keys in Rimac supercar, power Lincoln driver monitoring

The new Rimac Nevera is a $2.4 million electric supercar, and for those who can afford it, the vehicle unlocks with facial recognition, and uses face biometrics for driver monitoring, MarketWatch reports.

The driver monitoring system not only supports Level 4 autonomy and standard driver-assistance features, but also performs emotion analysis to reign in the over-excited driver before a road race begins.

On the more affordable end of the spectrum, Lincoln’s highway driver assistance system will be called ActiveGlide, and use face biometrics to monitor the driver’s attention to the road, according to a Fox News article.

The auto-maker will also release its first electric car in 2022.

Fist biometrics integrated into quantum cybersecurity for cars

01 Communique Laboratory, which purports to provide cybersecurity for the quantum computing era, is collaborating with Polydigi Tech to develop a biometric Automotive Mobile Keyless solution, according to a company announcement.

The solution is based on Polydigi’s ActiFID technology, which uses the bottom of a clenched fist as a biometric modality, and 01 Communique’s IronCAP encryption. The result, the partners say, protects against current and future cyberthreats arising from more connected vehicles.

Article Topics

access control | automotive biometrics | biometrics | emotion recognition | facial recognition | market report | monitoring | payments | personalization