Women in Identity seeks new executive, FacePhi and authID.ia add directors

Growing organizations in the biometrics and digital ID space, both among civil society groups and technology companies, are adding expertise at the director level.

Women in Identity is looking for a part-time executive director who will help pilot its next stage of growth in the following 18 to 24 months.

In a recruitment notice published on its website, the organization, which works to build a more diverse and inclusive community that will help shape the products and solutions developed by the digital identity industry, said the plan to hire was made in response to its sustained growth since it formally went operational in 2019.

According to the notice, the individual to be hired will report to the Chairman of the Board of Directors, and will shoulder the overall strategic and operational responsibility for the organization’s staff, programs, expansion, infrastructure, budget and the implementation of its mission.

The notice also details specific tasks the candidate will be expected to fulfill in the broad domains of Leadership and Management, Fundraising and Communications, Business Operations.

It equally mentions some of the ideal qualities of the favorite candidate which should include senior level management expertise in strategic planning, integrity, strong work ethic, effective communication skills, exceptional oral and written communications skills, leadership abilities, highly organized and strong attention to detail, as well as commitment to the mission and vision of Women in Identity.

The notice does not mention the deadline for applications.

Women in Identity said a few months it was embarking on a study to find out the impact of exclusion from digital identity systems as part of its work towards establishing an industry-wide Code of Conduct.

FacePhi adds auditing veteran to Board

FacePhi has announced the appointment of Pablo Reig Boronatto, founder of an independent financial auditing audit firm, as a new member of its Board of Directors.

The new Board member is founder and managing partner of PRB Audit Partners, an independent company also offering services in consulting and M&A processes, according to a FacePhi statement announcing the development.

The Spanish facial recognition and mobile biometrics company said the move is coming at a time when it is pursuing its market expansion plans, which have been marked by a significant increase in its structures and its commitment to innovation in its domain of operations.

Reig, according to FacePhi, has a wealth of experience working for different institutions including 10 years spent as senior manager at PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC) during which he audited large groups of national and international companies.

Holder of a degree in Business Management and Administration from the University of Alicante in Spain, Reig is said to have continued building his capacity over the years with specialty courses in Accounting and Auditing. He is, among other things, an Accounting expert accredited by the Registry of Accounting Experts of Spain, member of the Official Registry of Auditors of Accounts, and member of the Alicante Board of Directors of the Spanish Institute of Chattered Accountants.

“Being part of a company like FacePhi is a challenge for any professional, and I hope to contribute my experience in auditing both national and international companies to help the growth of the company. The company is in a moment of incredible expansion and there is a lot of work ahead, so I am extremely grateful for the trust placed and very excited to start this new stage in a firm that I have known well since 2014,” said Reig in reaction to his appointment.

authID.ai’s new Board members introduced

New appointees to authID.ai‘s board have been presented to shareholders, are expected to strengthen the company’s broad industry experience, while providing guidance, support, and oversight as it expands its technology offering and deepens its business pipeline.

The new non-executive directors coming on board include Dr. Michael Gorriz, CIO of Standard Chartered Bank; Michael Koehneman, recently Global Advisory COO at PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC); Sanjay Puri, managing director at Progress Partners; and Jacqueline White, president, Americas at Temenos, the press release indicates.

The quartet joins Chairman Phillip Kumnick on the Board, along with Philip Broenniman, and newly appointed Chief Executive Officer, Tom Thimot.

authID.ai Chairman Phillip Kumnick said the new additions will bring a bulk of experience to the fold. “These Directors bring exceptional expertise leading large-scale digital transformation and innovation initiatives across many of the industries we serve. Their participation also validates the strength of our technology and reflects their confidence in our goal to be the preferred global platform for biometric identity authentication, powered by the most sophisticated artificial intelligence technologies,” said Kumnick.

White said she was thrilled to be part of the authID.ai Board and hopes to add her voice to help usher in the next era of biometric authentication which the company pursues.

“authID offers a Biometric Identity-as-a-Service platform, built with the most advanced AI techniques. Every company which is on a digital transformation journey should be considering integrating authID to enhance their offering,” added Dr. Gorriz.

Article Topics

appointments | authID | biometrics | digital identity | FacePhi | Women in Identity