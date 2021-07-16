Zwipe strengthens biometric payment cards position in Africa and Southeast Asia

Mauritius-based international card payment processor and personalization bureau ICPS has partnered with Zwipe to supply biometric payment cards for banks across Africa and Asia.

Under the partnership, a complete package of Zwipe Pay ONE technologies, including the biometric contact plate module, passive inlay, fingerprint sensor, OS license and enrollment sleeves will be provided to ICPS. The companies will also work together to promote the cards for ICPS’ issuers.

Those issuers include more than 30 clients based in 22 countries across Africa and Southeast Asia. ICPS hosts over 6 million cards, and operates more than 600 ATMs and 11,000 point-of-sale (POS) terminals, processing more than 10 million transactions each month on its platform.

“As a provider of innovative payment services in the African continent, we pride ourselves in delivering future proof innovations,” states Khevin Seebah, CEO of ICPS. “Together with Zwipe we will bring a new payment solution that will help financial institutions to differentiate their services, provide safer and much more secure payment solutions and uplift customer loyalty. Zwipe is a well-regarded technology brand in the biometric payment space and we are very happy to join forces with them.”

“We are delighted to collaborate with ICPS and bring the next generation of contactless payment cards to banks in Africa and Asia,” says Zwipe CEO André Løvestam. “ICPS’ strong position among financial institutions across Africa and Asia, and Zwipe’s disruptive technology and deep expertise within biometric payment cards, will create a strategic foundation for a mutually rewarding partnership.”

In his mid-year update, Løvestam highlighted the companies gains on the Indian subcontinent and in the APAC region, and said Zwipe Pay ONE demo cards were weeks away from distribution.

Zwipe has been busily expanding its partner network in Africa and Asia, forming a partnership with Network International and appointing a business development partner for Bangladesh just weeks ago.

Article Topics

Africa | Asia | biometric cards | biometrics | contactless | distribution | fingerprint sensors | payments | stocks | Zwipe | Zwipe Pay ONE