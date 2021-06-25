Zwipe signs new MEA partner, brings biometric payment cards to Bangladesh market

Expanding the company’s presence in Africa and Asia

Zwipe has announced a new partnership with Network International, a group of companies working towards the adoption of digital commerce solutions in the Middle East and Africa (MEA) region, to deliver biometric payment cards in the region.

Network International reportedly processed 750 million payment transactions for more than 200 financial institutions in 2020, with 80,000 merchants and over 16 million cards.

“Network International is the largest player in this vast region, and their strong relations with many prominent banks across the Middle East and Africa will be a significant complement to Zwipe’s technology leadership,” said Ramzi Saboury, Zwipe’s new general manager in the MENA region.

Thanks to the new partnership, Zwipe will now provide Network International with technical support and services for the implementation of Zwipe Pay ONE biometric cards, enabling the further spread of biometric solutions in the MEA region.

“We are honored to work with Network International to accelerate the deployment of biometric payment cards,” Saboury added.

Zwipe will also be in charge of delivering the card to the issuers via one of the company’s certified smart card manufacturers in the region.

Zwipe appoints business development partner in Bangladesh

Renewing its expansion efforts in Asia, Zwipe has appointed Sonali Intellect as its sales and strategic business development partner in Bangladesh.

The move aims at tapping the growing potential of biometric payment card adoption in the country, which reportedly counts 166 million inhabitants and a base of 22 million payment cards.

Following the beginning of the partnership, the companies will support banks, card personalization bureaus, and processors in Bangladesh in the adoption of Zwipe Pay ONE cards.

“[Sonali Intellect] has uncovered and demonstrated real market interest in Bangladesh,” explained Zwipe CEO André Løvestam, “and we will collaborate closely to help the issuers pilot and roll out Zwipe powered biometric payment cards”.

Various pilot programs are scheduled to be delivered across the country by the end of the year.

