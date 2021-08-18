Socure named top 100 cloud provider, appoints executives to guide biometrics, IDV growth

Socure has made a pair of executive appointments and announced it represents the biometrics and digital identity verification industry on Forbes Cloud 100 list of the best private cloud companies.

The Cloud 100 is published by Forbes in collaboration with Bessemer Venture Partners and Salesforce Ventures, and is based on an evaluation of market leadership, valuation, operating metrics, and people and culture. The list notes Socure’s market cap of $1.3 billion.

Socure recently announced record financial results, surpassed 500 enterprise clients for its biometrics and ID verification software, and achieved a net retention rate of 177 percent with near-zero attrition.

“This is another incredible moment in our history as we are once again recognized by Forbes for our leadership in digital identity and fraud,” comments Johnny Ayers, founder and CEO of Socure. “To be included among the top technology innovators and many of our customers is truly a tremendous honor. I am extremely grateful to our team and the partners that we get to collaborate and innovate with everyday as we work to solve an enormously important societal problem.”

Executive appointments

Debra Geister has been appointed Socure’s new VP of Product Commercialization, Compliance, and Regulatory, while Mike Cook joins the company as VP of Commercialization for Fraud Solutions.

Gesiter brings extensive experience in the fight against money laundering and fraud, and will work closely with regulators to ensure the company’s products are enabling compliance for its customers. She served as SVP of the Financial Intelligence Unit and Bank Secrecy Act (BSA) Officer at MetaBank, and previously as a Senior Director at LexisNexis Risk Solutions.

Cook co-founded ID Analytics and served as its COO, and has also held senior management roles at Experian, Early Warning Services and American Express. He holds three patents and has four more pending, and will lead Socure’s strategic plans to eliminate financial losses to fraud, validate all consumer identities, and increase market share.

