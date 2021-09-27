New Oaro, Socure, Secret Double Octopus executives hired to extend digital ID growth

Digital identity and biometric authentication providers Oaro, Socure and Secret Double Octopus (SDO) have announced the hiring of new executives to enable them reach their business growth targets.

New CEO at Oaro

Experienced IT business consultant Garry Harrison has been named as the new Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Oaro, according to a company press release, to accelerate the market share of the company’s end-to-end digital identity access control, authentication and authorization solutions.

Prior to his new role, Harrison served as managing director of BAE, one of the UK’s top financial crime and cybersecurity technology businesses, leading the company’s global Financial Services division.

Before then, he was general manager for Banking and Capital Markets for DXC Technology, and a member of the UKI Board. He has also held a role as a member of the board of directors for a global core banking and payments company, CeleritiFinTech, the release notes.

“Garry Harrison is the ideal leader for Oaro as we seek to rapidly scale up the business. Decentralized identity is how individuals control when, where and with whom they share their credentials. In the physical world, we take this sharing of credentials for granted — yet a secure, smart way to do this has been long missing in the digital world. During his onboarding, Garry has already demonstrated his ability to step up to lead and support a team possessing excellent skills, experience, and capacity to deliver great solutions to customers by posting several current wins,” said Oaro Board Chair Wayne Myles.

Garry Harrison, for his part, said it was an honor to be appointed to the role at this time. “We have very real and powerful solutions as a global provider of Enterprise Identity and Access Management (IAM) solutions using blockchain and non-fungible tokens (NFTs). Trusted by some of the world’s largest private and public sector organizations, Oaro solutions are used in the aviation, pharmaceutical, sports, insurance, financial and banking sectors, as well as government. I couldn’t be more excited to be asked to lead Oaro at this moment. Digital Identity Management is at a turning point, and I believe OARO is going to be the fulcrum on which it turns,” he said.

Socure brings in ex-Microsoft, Cisco exec

Socure has handed the mandate of scaling up its hiring and culture strategies to people management veteran Scott Slipy as the company’s new chief people officer.

A press release from the digital identity verification provider indicates that Slipy is joining to fuel Socure’s hypergrowth by scaling up strategies to attract, retain, and develop innovative and high-performing teams.

With his vast experience from different roles at global organizations, Slipy joins Socure with practical solutions to leadership development and other aspects of Socure’s personnel and culture, the release says.

Socure Founder and CEO Johnny Ayers described Slipy as an accomplished and highly committed individual who he looks to working closely with so that together they can “build a world-class working environment that attracts, engages, develops, and retains the most talented people in the industry on our way to eliminating fraud and ensuring 100 percent trust on the internet.”

Slipy said: “I’m inspired by the mission and business momentum that Johnny and the entire Socure team have created. Together, we will continue to rapidly scale this performance-driven organization that is leading the identity verification and fraud mitigation marketplace because of the innovation and value we bring to our customers.”

Socure recently reported impressive financial figures for the second quarter of 2021. This month, it also announced an award win and a listing as one of the world’s most innovative AI solution providers for 2021.

Secret Double Octopus hires cybersecurity expert as CMO

Horacio Zambrano has been named the new chief marketing officer (CMO) of Secret Double Octopus with the duty to lead go-to-market planning and marketing operations in order to grow the company’s marketing effectiveness and extend its recognition as a leader in passwordless multi-factor authentication.

As the company notes, Zambrano is joining the company with over 20 years of experience at a time when there is a growing demand for more secure passwordless enterprise authentication solutions.

The new CMO has experience in marketing and product marketing, and has performed executive leadership roles in marketing at several early and mid-stage cybersecurity startups including TruU, Virsec, Mocana and OPSWAT, as well as product management leadership functions at Cisco and Juniper.

CEO and Co-founder of SDO Raz Rafaeli said Zambrano was an important addition to the company’s expanding team. “Horacio’s unique blended experience as a former Wall Street analyst with marketing experience in both large and startup companies, will bring a fresh high-scale perspective to the company. In addition, Horacio’s deep expertise in the passwordless market, will strengthen our industry leadership position and accelerate the company growth and expansion.”

Zambrano said he was thrilled to join the team and would contribute in taking its message and go-to-market operations to a different level.

