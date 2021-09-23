SIA promotes digital ID document verification techniques amid expanded issuance

The Secure Identity Alliance has issued guidance on new techniques in digital ID document verification and authenticity checks.

Optical Machine Authentication (OMA) and Optical Phone Authentication (OPA) are examined in the new ‘Authentication: Are You Who You Claim to Be?’ report.

The report was produced to assist government and border control, as well as enterprises, understand trends in identity fraud tactics and form protection strategies.

“A growing number of people and businesses now need to be aware of the increasingly sophisticated ways in which committed criminals can try to outwit or overcome the security controls in place,” says SIA Chairman of the Board Philippe Barreau.

“As we see in the report, automation – and in particular the new and emerging field of optical analysis of identity documents via mobile smartphones – offers a potentially interesting approach.”

Digital ID card coming to Maldives, advance in Albania

The introduction of digital ID cards in the Maldives is planned within the next two years, according to a statement by Minister of Science and Technology Aminath Shauna reported by local outlet Avas.

The government is working towards an expanded role for digital technology in service delivery, led by the National Centre of Information Technology. As part of this effort, the current system for digital government services will be upgraded, and the digital ID cards introduced, and a data protection and privacy bill is planned.

Albania’s issuance of biometric digital ID cards, supported by Idemia, has reached foreign residents, reports Exit News.

Once they obtain their biometric card, foreign residents will be able to sign up to the government’s e-Albania portal for access to services.

In Malta, the agency in charge of the country’s identity documents has launched a strategy document and is investing in staff training and technology, according to an official.

Identity Malta was launched eight years ago, and writing in the Times of Malta, its CEO Anton Sevasta explains the agency’s plans to support the “only once” principle of not having citizens unnecessarily repeat processes, like identity verification.

