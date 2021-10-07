Paths to passwordless enterprise MFA expanded by Secret Double Octopus

Secret Double Octopus has developed a suite of multifactor authentication technologies to help enterprises deploy traditional MFA as a first step on their journey to passwordless digital identity authentication.

Three new editions of the Octopus Authentication Platform have reached generally availability.

Octopus Lite enables MFA for workstations running Windows and MacOS with third-party mobile MFA tokens, and supports Okta and ForgeRock MFA offerings, with others to follow. Octopus Starter provides MFA for securing remote workers, and utilizes the Octopus Authenticator to provide a foundation for broader MFA deployments. Octopus Pro extends the coverage provided by Starter to include desktop MFA for Windows and Mac, with more features than Octopus Lite.

Starter and Pro can also be used in hybrid mode, with some users or services using passwordless MFA, while others continue using traditional MFA, according to the announcement.

The company notes the increased interest in MFA prompted by more employees spending more time working from home, with McKinsey estimating four to five times more workers than before the pandemic – between 20 and 25 percent overall – working from home at least three days a week.

“We have long had the ability to integrate into 3rd party MFA solutions such as Okta Verify,” says Raz Rafaeli, co-founder and CEO of Secret Double Octopus. “But these offerings formalize our solutions in MFA given that many organizations aren’t ready to go passwordless day one. We are excited to provide several flexible options for companies to achieve strong authentication and be investing in their passwordless infrastructure at the same time.”

Recent surveys from Liminal and Ping Identity highlighted the importance of convenience in enticing people to move from legacy authentication methods like passwords to more secure methods.

“It’s important for us to support enterprises wherever they may be in their passwordless journey,” states Secret Double Octopus Co-founder and CTO Chen Tetelman. “Enterprises have invested millions of dollars in their directory and IAM infrastructure and operate in complex environments and geographies. With our focus on workforce authentication, we wanted to offer maximum choice and flexibility to organizations to work toward passwordless at their own pace.”

Article Topics

access management | authentication | biometrics | digital identity | enterprise | identity management | multi-factor authentication | Secret Double Octopus