Threatmark raises $3M, appoints new CEO to lead behavioral biometrics growth

Threatmark has closed a $3 million funding round and appointed a new CEO and president to lead the expansion of its online fraud and behavioral biometrics technologies in Europe and North America.

The funding round was led by Springtide Ventures.

Rawlings joins Threatmark after a stint as chief commercial officer for Trustonic, and has previously served in revenue and strategy c-suite positions with other organizations.

“The increasingly sophisticated nature of modern threats and fraud require innovative solutions like ThreatMark,” comments new Threatmark CEO and President Daniel Rawlings. “I’m impressed by ThreatMark’s track record of helping customers solve their fraud & compliance challenges. It’s an honor to lead such a great company and I look forward to expanding upon our successes and more globally deliver ThreatMark’s advanced fraud prevention solutions into the market, with an initial emphasis on Europe and North America.”

Threatmark provides its behavioral biometrics, real-time transaction monitoring and analysis, and threat detection technologies to financial institutions and other major online businesses impacted by digital fraud.

“Building an innovative, scalable and high-performance fraud prevention solution that covers a broad variety of online fraud in the rapidly-evolving digital landscape has always been at the heart of our solution vision,” says Kryštof Hilar, ThreatMark’s co-founder and CTO. “Dan’s leadership and the additional resources will enable us to do just that.”

