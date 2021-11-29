NTNU-linked biometrics startup Mobai strengthens executive team

Biometric digital ID verification platform Mobai has added two new executives to its management team to further its objectives of commercial growth and expansion into new international markets.

The Norway-based company has announced Petter Taugbøl and Ole Christian Olssøn respectively as vice president of Business Development and VP of Sales and Marketing.

The announcement notes that Taugbøl, who successfully launched mobile ID start-up Encap, is an executive who comes with experience in preparing start-ups for commercialization.

Olssøn on the other hand brings the experience he has gathered from national and international roles. He was one time CEO of Tellu and had worked as head of sales for Signicat, considered one of the leading European companies in the digital identity and signature space.

Mobai CEO Brage Strand said he is pleased to see the duo join the company, for which next steps will include raising more funds to boost performance and continue its commercialization efforts.

“Mobai experiences growing demand for its unique modular biometrics identity and verification solution in Norway and Europe. The Biometric market is developing rapidly as a result of growth in ‘online services’ which again has triggered more and more cases of fraud and identity theft. Biometrics will play a major role as an identity mechanism in the future as it simplifies enrolment and addresses concerns over protection from traditional passwords. Mobai’s ambition is to become a key player globally in the space for biometric solutions with focus on identity verification and onboarding of customers, partners and employees. We are very pleased to see Petter and Ole Christian joining us on our scale-up journey,” says Strand.

Hege Tokerud, an official of the Norwegian University of Science and Technology (NTNU), from where Mobai has its roots as well as the company’s head of business development, suggests that the company needs a strong and diverse team to succeed in a biometrics market which is seeing strong investment coming in, especially in the domain of security technology.

Both Olssøn and Taugbøl expressed gratitude for being appointed to the roles and pledged to work to support the company’s growth.

