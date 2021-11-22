Shufti Pro wins biometric onboarding contract with Russian SIM provider

Russian SIM service provider Birka has selected Shufti Pro to provide biometric ID verification for customer registration.

Birka customers will be now able to use Shufti Pro’s selfie biometrics, liveness detection and other onboarding technologies when creating an account and registering for a new, global SIM card.

Birka’s SIM cards enable customers to communicate with people from any place in the world, without a local SIM card or Wi-Fi.

“Our team is excited to be a part of this venture with Birka,” says Shufti Pro CEO Victor Fredung.

“Shufti Pro has achieved a customer satisfaction rate of 92 percent this year at the Crozdesk awards, and we are aiming to increase it further by facilitating large groups of businesses with our AI-based IDV solutions to protect the data and integrity of their clients and organization,” he adds.

The company now provides biometrics and identity verification solutions to more than 500 businesses around the world.

The Birka partnership comes weeks after Shufti Pro signed up two new IDV customers for its biometric know your customer (KYC) and anti-money laundering (AML) checks.

Article Topics

biometric liveness detection | biometrics | digital identity | identity verification | KYC | onboarding | Russia | Shufti Pro | SIM cards