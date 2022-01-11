New CEO for SmartSearch, biometrics veteran to Paravision among leadership appointments

Kantara Board announced

Anti-money laundering (AML) software provider SmartSearch has a new Chief Executive Officer, appointing Guy Harrison to drive the company’s strategic plan and selfie biometrics.

Harrison served most recently as general manager of Dow Jones Risk & Compliance, and has also worked for HIS Markit, Goldman Sachs and Deloitte. Outgoing CEO John Dobson, who founded SmartSearch in 2011, will remain with the company in a non-executive director role.

SmartSearch claims a record revenue result in 2021 on a 22 percent increase, driven by demand for its online digital ID verification and due diligence platform, and its team increased in size from 117 to 168 in 2021 to meet the rising demand, according to the announcement. The company added its selfie biometrics capability to its AML suite in 2021.

Beyond Identity CRO

Beyond Identity has appointed Bill Hogan as its new chief revenue officer to lead efforts to expand the share of its ‘invisible’ multi-factor authentication in the Latin American and Asian markets.

Hogan is a veteran of prominent tech firms EMC, Fortinet and SecurityScorecard, and held a leadership position at NetApp during a period of dramatic growth.

Beyond Identity also claims record growth in 2021, for its Secure Work product, and also grew in size, surpassing 175 employees.

“Bridging the gap between identity and security and enabling zero trust is a clear and present challenge for companies globally,” says Hogan in a company announcement. “The company’s founders, Jim Clark and TJ Jermoluk, have built a groundbreaking product set that eliminates passwords and ensures only secure endpoints gain access to critical apps and cloud resources. I am excited to bring this solution to enterprise customers globally, leveraging the channel to the fullest extent possible.”

Paravision Director of Business Development

Nadia Reid has joined Paravision as the company’s new director of business development, and announcing the news on LinkedIn.

Reid is a biometrics industry veteran, having served as senior sales director of biometrics at Green Bit and Thales.

Addressing her new colleagues at Paravision, Reid wrote: “I am looking forward to working with you to promote your cutting-edge technologies in safety, security, and identity with AI and computer vision.”

Kantara 2022 Board elected

The Kantara Initiative has announced the election of its new Board of Directors for 2022.

Matthew Thompson, Alison Beavers, Maria Vachino, Eric Thompson, Andrew Hughes, Andrew Johnston, Thorsten Niebuhr, Peter D., Kay Chopard, Ken Dagg and Patrick Clancey will make up the Board for this year.

Kantara’s Board is voted on by members to guide its identity assurance activity collaborations.

Article Topics

appointments | Beyond Identity | biometrics | Board of Directors | digital identity | Kantara | Paravision | SmartSearch