IFINTEC Finance Technologies Conference

Istanbul, Turkey

October 18 – 19, 2022

IFINTEC Finance Technologies Conference and Exhibition will be held on 18 – 19 October 2022 in Istanbul, Turkey. IFINTEC is a global conference which is one of the biggest and most important conferences in EMEA region with its focus on retail banking, digital banking, core banking, payment systems, banking technologies, banking IT solutions, digital transformation, banking innovation, secure banking and finance technologies.

With 850+ attendees, 30+ speakers, 30+ speaking sessions, the last edition of the conference was organized very successfully. An intensive participation is expected to the IFINTEC 2022 Conference from Turkey and many other countries. IFINTEC 2022 Conference is an unmissable conference.

IFINTEC Conference serves a platform at where speakers will share their experience, knowledge, visions and future forecasts with the visitors. The conference speeches will be either Turkish or English and simultaneous translation to Turkish or English will be available. There will be an exhibition area at where the sponsors will demonstrate their solutions to the visitors.

For more information about IFINTEC 2022 Conference, please visit event website www.ifintec.com or contact: info@ifintec.com.

