SAFR updates face biometrics platform, introduces easy SSL support, enhanced usability

SAFR from RealNetworks has recently updated its face biometrics platform to version 3.8, introducing enhanced usability features, improved SSL support, and updated enterprise capabilities.

More specifically, the SAFR Operator Console now improves usability by adding a match association by color capability, additional anti-cluttering, and quick access to live camera feeds through the alerts panel.

The new upgrade also adds an age and gender metadata-concealing feature when searching event history as part of a forensic investigation.

In addition, SAFR 3.8 has improved the software’s data-in-transit policy by making it easier to secure SSL communication by removing the need to register an SSL CERT and associated domain.

This is done by allowing unique self-signed CERTs to be generated per deployment and used securely for client-to-server or server-to-server communication.

Finally, the new version of SAFR’s face biometrics platform expands enterprise capabilities to enable users to manage all video feeds in one location as well as manage server configuration on all subsidiary servers.

SAFR clarified the feature can be manually enabled or disabled and does not need to be universally granted.

“Our latest release further enhances UI usability while supporting a wider array of deployment applications,” explains the company’s Senior Director of Solutions Engineering Steven McMillen.

“SAFR’s code is lightweight, allowing it to take advantage of advances in GPU technology to give users more parallel processing power.”

AI | biometrics | face biometrics | facial recognition | RealNetworks | SAFR | video surveillance