Nok Nok updates passwordless authentication suite’s integration, security features

Nok Nok Labs has released a new version of its passwordless multi-factor authentication platform.

The S3 update brings various new features aimed at helping companies integrate passwordless authentication in their system-level workflows more efficiently, as well as streamline large-scale operations in modern cloud environments.

The Nok Nok S3 Authentication Suite now simplifies registration and authentication rules into a single ruleset based on predetermined business risk criteria.

The update also introduces compatibility with OpenID Connect, which means Nok Nok can now be integrated within existing identity and authentication systems.

Additionally, Nok Nok now has enhanced transaction confirmation support to enable payment transaction confirmation in Web Applications for customers supporting PSD2-SCA workflows.

From a hardware standpoint, the new interaction of Nok Nok’s Authentication Suite enables the storage of sensitive digital system keys of its S3 server into standalone HSM (hardware security modules) or cloud-HSM hardware infrastructure.

In a further effort towards the adoption of passwordless authentication solutions, Nok Nok is now offering a pluggable connection framework as part of S3 Version 8.0.1.

The latter will be compatible with multiple architectural approaches and designed to help customers eliminate vulnerable database connections reliant on usernames and passwords from existing workflows and applications.

Finally, Nok Nok’s S3 Server will now enable users to receive push notifications and email-OTP messages based on MFA solutions from a variety of digital ID and biometric tools providers.

“These new capabilities will offer greater integration flexibility for our customers that will enable them to integrate our S3 Suite with the use of their own APIs for handling encryption operations and also the use of external, hardware-based key vaults for storing sensitive information,” comments Nok Nok Vice President of Products Rolf Lindemann.

The S3 release comes months after Nok Nok released a FIDO-certified digital ID card with CompoSecure, and days later celebrated its two-year FIDO partnership with Intuit.

