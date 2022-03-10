Women in Biometrics Awards: Security Industry Association opens nominations

The Security Industry Association (SIA) opened the call for nominations for its 2022 Women in Biometrics Awards program on March 8, International Women’s Day.

Nominations will be accepted until Friday, April 15, following which a jury comprising independent industry experts and previous award winners will select this year’s honorees.

“Each year, the Women in Biometrics Awards honor outstanding women at the forefront of the biometrics industry who are driving innovations that help keep our cities, workplaces, schools, and people safe,” writes SIA CEO Don Erickson.

“SIA is pleased to mark International Women’s Day by calling our members and the security industry to recognize the dedicated, inspiring female leaders helping to advance this vital technology market.”

Previous nominees and past winners include executive figures at biometric companies, peripherals suppliers, system integrators, academia, government, and security and IT departments.

In order to be nominated for the Awards, potential participants should ‘exemplify’ specific contributions to the industry. These include contributions connected to leadership, participation, innovation, and mentoring endeavors.

The initiative is sponsored by Biometric Update, alongside Avisan and Idemia, and will see the recipients of the Awards honored at the 2022 SIA GovSummit event in May.

“Idemia is honored to play a role in SIA’s 2022 Women in Biometrics Awards, supporting inclusivity and diversity across our industry,” says Idemia Vice President of Innovation and Client Engagement Teresa Wu, commenting on the news.

“This award reinforces that diversity in the workplace leads to innovation and advances women into leadership roles, contributing to an inclusive and high-performing biometric and identity community.”

