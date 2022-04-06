Deloitte signs another another modest digital ID contract with UK government

The second campaign to give people in the UK secure online access to government services a workable single sign-on ID is gaining momentum.

The Government Digital Service awarded a contract worth as much as £9 million (US$11.8 million) to business and government consulting giant Deloitte to build a digital ID app. The service contract covers a two-year period.

The contract refers to key performance indicators, but these have been redacted from the public document.

Deloitte already signed a £4.8 million ($6.3 million) contract in February for work on One Login, as the project is called.

One Login will replace its disused predecessor, Gov.uk Verify, and it is expected to go live in stages by the end of this year.

The goal, of course, is to create a consolidated and secure digital identity for residents to use for access to government services and resources on any computing device.

The United States’ record on addressing the same digital ID need is uneven as well.

The General Services Administration has said with uncharacteristic vagueness that it is exploring the use of facial recognition with Login.gov, a single sign-on program in the federal government.

That is understandable, given the way a biometric ID option offered by the Internal Revenue Service blew up in its face.

