Moqi releases touchless 3D fingerprint biometric scanner

Recognized as ‘Little Giant’ SME by Beijing

Moqi Technologies, a Chinese biometric device manufacturer, is debuting its contactless fingerprint scanner after the company was chosen as a notable small-medium enterprise (SME) by Beijing for its innovation.

The fingerprint scanner is said to perform 3D modelling of the finger surface with sub-millimeter precision and complete 10-finger registration within 200 seconds. As it is touchless, Moqi highlights how it is hygienic; a particular benefit with the COVID-19 pandemic. It also delivers NFIQ 2 scores for biometric data quality 20 percent higher than contact fingerprint scanners, according to the announcement.

To compliment the fingerprint scanner, Moqi says its palmprint comparison system can be integrated to provide more accurate biometric registration.

The fingerprint scanner earned a certificate from various science and technology and municipal administrations for meeting “Administrative Measures for the Identification of New Technologies and New Products (Services) in Beijing” requirements issued by the Beijing Municipal Party Committee and Municipal Government. The certificate recognizes innovative products and services with advanced technology, clear property rights, reliable quality, and broad market prospects as strategic emerging industries in the capital city to promote and enhance innovation with technology.

The certificate follows Moqi’s recognition by the Beijing Municipal Bureau of Economy and Information Technology as a “Little Giant” SME for its innovation in AI and biometrics.

The Little Giant list names specialized SMEs that demonstrate continual innovation and R&D investment. Moqi noted its AI developments and innovation in biometric technology that do not store original data and protect privacy from the source.

Moqi says it will continue to expand the boundaries of AI innovation and continue development on reliable and accurate biometric identification that protects privacy.

Touchless fingerprint biometrics technology has been maturing rapidly, with NIST confirming the potential for interoperability with legacy contact-based datasets last year.

