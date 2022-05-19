NEC America, Mitek, Elenium add biometrics, logistics expertise with veteran hires

Three biometric solution providers, namely NEC America, Mitek and Elenium, have appointed industry veterans to help steer different areas of their operations.

NEC America unveils new VP of Engineering

With more than 22 years of experience in biometrics, software engineering, business transformation and developing high-performing teams, veteran Steve Lizotte is coming in as the new vice president of Engineering at NEC America.

Coming from the Idemia Identity & Security North America business component of where he offered his expertise in software development and program delivery, Lizotte will look after NEC’s customized solutions and SaaS delivery for several sectors including public safety, aviation and enterprise, an announcement outlines.

“We are very pleased to have Steve leading our Engineering team,” says Eugene le Roux, VP, International Operations and Domestic Government for NEC’s Digital Services business group. “As the industry leader in many critical areas, NEC biometrics and advanced recognition systems are used around the world across multiple industries. Steve is a proven leader driving innovation and leading multidisciplinary teams through solution development, testing and quality. We look forward to that leadership as we deliver on our growing customer demand.”

While expressing his excitement for the role, Lizotte remarked that “today’s customers expect innovative solutions and great support, and NEC has a strong reputation for those.”

New head of Product to push Mitek’s biometric products expansion efforts

Chris Briggs, a seasoned veteran with over 25 years of experience in overseeing mission-critical products for technological services, has been appointed as Mitek’s Head of Product.

In this role, Briggs will help expand and advance the company’s biometric and fraud detection capabilities, and lead its product strategy including integrations arising from recent and future acquisitions.

Mitek acquired HooYu and ID R&D in the last year as part of efforts to expand and strengthen its biometrics and digital identity capabilities.

“Bringing in a seasoned veteran to lead the integrations of these investments is a natural next step for Mitek as the company innovates to help organizations onboard more consumers, faster, and streamline the digital experience for both businesses and consumers,” comments Mitek CEO Max Carnecchia.

Briggs states: “I am honored to be working alongside other leaders with a clear vision for taming the wild west of the identity industry and the right capabilities, tooling, and support to execute on those goals.”

Elenium hires new head of Supply Chain and Sustainability

Ralf Weber has been hired by Elenium as head of Supply Chain and Sustainability with the responsibility to help position the company as the aviation industry picks up steam, after two years of major disruptions due to the COVID pandemic, a company announcement indicates.

Weber has more than 30 years’ experience in senior logistics and supply chain, and is expected to put in that expertise to assist Elenium continue to expand its seamless airport solution deployments to the more than 20 airports it currently serves.

Speaking on his appointment, Weber says: “While airlines are coming back online and freight routes have eased somewhat, our efforts continue to focus on planning to avoid component shortages in our production process so we can get products out the door to our customers. My priority will be ensuring we deliver on promises to our customers whilst better integrating supply chain into the various business areas at Elenium.”

CEO and Co-founder of Elenium Aaron Hornlimann welcomed Weber saying “we are excited to have someone with Ralf’s vast experience on board to help during a pivotal time for the company as the world reopens and the applications for our technologies increase.”

appointments | biometrics | digital identity | Elenium | Mitek | NECAM