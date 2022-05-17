Taiwan digital COVID certificates add national ID for identity verification

Taiwan’s COVID-19 certificate of vaccination and test results now includes the bearer’s national ID number, according to the Taipei Times.

The country’s Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) announced it would add a national ID number to the COVID-19 digital certificate system, and asked insurers to allow the certificates to be used for claims. The move faced criticism from insurers, who say there would be problems authenticating the information of those who file claims and were most worried about the certificates not showing the doctors’ information. The certificates only mention which agency conducted the COVID-19 tests, but the insurers argue that the policies require the name of the doctor who diagnosed the individual to resolve disputes with the doctor.

The Financial Supervisory Commission (FSC), Taiwan’s insurance industry regulator, held a meeting with insurers to address their criticism of the agency’s suggestion that policyholders use digital certificates for COVID-19 insurance claims.

Taiwan’s national digital ID system has faced obstacles due to concerns over data privacy, but experts have warned that many digital health passes are vulnerable to fraud without the inclusion of digital ID.

Article Topics

biometrics | data privacy | digital ID | fraud prevention | health passes | identity verification | national ID | Taiwan