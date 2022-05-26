Verint, Intelligent Voice partner to help financials meet compliance requirements

Long Island-based security software provider Verint and speech analysis provider Intelligent Voice have integrated their technologies to offer a new voice biometrics and record-keeping solution, Verint Financial Compliance Profiling, which will enable financial and capital market trading organizations to improve compliance oversight and other difficulties related to distributed specialized workforces.

The new solution brings together Verint’s communications capture, data management, operational assurance and analytics offerings, and from Intelligent Voice, speech-to-text algorithms, voice analytics, voice biometrics, and sentiment and behavior analysis capabilities, to address the unique challenges of compliance in equities trading environments.

The new solution can be trained to recognize an organization’s unique lexicon, and can transcribe 25 languages and dialects and multilingual conversations, and enables proactive analysis of trader’s voices through various channels, trading turrets, Microsoft Teams, and other unified communications tools.

This will help tackle some of the challenges that come with a distributed workforce, such as analytics and compliance issues for traditional speech analysis solutions.

“Deployable across a variety of environments to satisfy regulatory and security concerns, Verint Financial Compliance Profiling has unique capabilities purpose-built for the financial services market,” says Ben Shellie, CEO of Intelligent Voice.

“With increasing regulatory requirements driving organizations to capture and analyze more data in less time, the solution’s intuitive engine enables expeditious review of audio that is subject to an alert.”

“For the first time, Verint Financial Compliance Profiling brings together enhanced aComms and eComms voice capture and review features powered by next-gen AI, machine learning, natural language processing, and biometrics technologies into one solution,” Verint’s John Bourne, SVP of Global Channels and Alliances, says. “These capabilities will improve data completeness for our customers.”

Verint says its Financial Compliance solution supports automated policies and compliance workflows, offers an open approach to ease integration and provides a broad range of capabilities to help the financial industry tackle communication compliance, operational assurance and data governance.

Verint’s voice recognition technology was among those used by researchers of Ontario Tech University last year for a study that sought to demonstrate how voice biometrics can be used to identify identical twins.

Article Topics

behavioral analysis | biometrics | financial services | sentiment detection | Verint | video analytics | voice biometrics