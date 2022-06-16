TrustSec unveils new biometric cards for physical and logical access control

Information security company TrustSec has released the first generation of its biometric access control cards.

The TrustSEC Bio Access solutions are designed to authenticate the person’s identity over physical access points and logical access with the user’s unique fingerprint.

In other words, the cards allow individuals to authenticate themselves both to gain access to a physical site and to access specific software or hardware with biometrics.

“Organizations across every industry seek dependable, practical, and secure solutions for identification,” the company wrote in a blog post.

“If you think physical and logical options are broad, the choice can be overwhelming. TrustSEC’s Bio access control cards combine both functionalities.”

In terms of the technology on TrustSEC’s biometric cards, the solution relies on a Match-on-Card (MoC) feature to store the holder’s biometric data and protect such communications with encryption.

Additionally, TrustSEC said the biometric smartcards demonstrated a high level of flexibility.

“The technology used within the card is adaptable enough to integrate with any applet, is durable enough to last for many years, and provides user-friendliness,” the company claimed.

Additional applications for the biometric cards include Secure Document Exchange, and target industries such as government, banking, and enterprises.

“TrustSEC Bio Access control cards’ reliability and durability will replace the complexity of the day-to-day operations with just one card,” the firm concluded.

The release of the new solution comes a year after TrustSEC launched its first dual interface Biometric FIDO2 Smartcard for passwordless logical access control.

Article Topics

access control | access management | biometric authentication | biometric cards | biometrics | fingerprint biometrics | fingerprint sensors | TrustSec