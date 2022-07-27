FB pixel

A handful of nations distributing new digital ID documents

| Jim Nash
Categories Biometrics News  |  Civil / National ID  |  ID for All
A handful of nations distributing new digital ID documents
 

Four disparate nations are in the midst of distributing various digital IDs: Vietnam, Brazil, Saint Lucia and Greece.

In Hanoi, capital of Vietnam, the public security department has begun a month of intense government action to get digital IDs into the hands of every resident who does not already have one.

Police will work from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. over the next four weeks to wrap up the drive. After December 31, conventional identification papers will be invalid, according to Vietnam+, part of the government’s Vietnam News Agency.

Brazil’s government, meanwhile, expects to begin distributing is chip-based national identity card.

According to the Tampa (Florida) Dispatch, the card has a QR code for electronic validation. It can be used as a travel document in the Mercosur region, which is the majority of South America. Not all states have scheduled distribution yet.

The leaders of Saint Lucia, a small island nation off the northeast coast of Venezuela, are working out the final details of their new digital passports with security printer Canadian Bank Note.

CBN also produces Dominica’s biometric passports.

Passport offices have been given a tech makeover to prepare for the change from machine-readable documents (on which CBN also worked). Desktops, cameras, printers and scanners have been replaced with new hardware, reports news publication The Voice.

The cost of the passport is raising concerns, however. At $250, some residents will be unable to afford the new document, according to another piece in The Voice.

Saint Lucia joins other Caribbean nations using digital IDs, including Antigua and Barbuda, Bahamas, Barbados, Belize Grenada and St. Kitts and Nevis.

And finally, Greece, which is expected to replace conventional ID and driving documents with mobile ID documents on phones beginning this week.

Each bearer’s full name will be displayed in Greek and Latin characters.

The program was spotlighted in January by the nation’s digital governance minister.

Related Posts

Article Topics

 |   |   |   |   |   |   | 

Latest Biometrics News

Comments

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Continue Reading

THE LATEST ID for ALL NEWS

Featured Company

Learn More

ID for ALL FEATURE REPORTS

DIGITAL IDENTITY PROJECTS

BIOMETRICS EVENTS

BIOMETRICS WHITE PAPERS