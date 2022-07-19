Metasphere biometric check-in hub approved for Singapore’s E-Visitor Authentication System

Automated technology solution provider for the hospitality sector Metasphere has announced its innovative biometrics-based contactless hotel kiosk solution has been approved for Singapore’s E-Visitor Authentication System (EVA).

The EVA is a government project launched in 2019 in collaboration with the Singapore Hotel Association to set up an ecosystem for easy check-ins at hotels, inspired in part by the COVID pandemic.

According to an announcement from the company, the biometric check-in system labeled ‘Self Check-In Hub’ will be deployed at partner hotels in the island country to enable fast and seamless check-ins and give guests an unforgettable experience. The contactless solution can also enable check-outs, walk-in reservations and pre-check-in formalities, it mentions.

Self Check-In Hub is a system that uses facial recognition to authenticate the identity of guests, and the data thereof is also communicated with Immigrations and Checkpoints Authorities to ascertain if the user’s stay in the country is legal, the announcement states.

Frank Liu, president and founder of Metasphere Technologies Inc. said the partnership underlines their focus on re-imagining the hotel experience. “We are extremely pleased to share today’s news. At Metasphere, we continuously strive to reimagine hotel experiences by streamlining operations and enhancing guests’ experiences. By eliminating the mundane manual task of checking travel documents, we can reduce the check-in time and offer an entirely contactless self-service solution.”

“As an innovative hotel software company, we consistently invest in product development. For a long time, the biggest hurdle of hotel kiosks has been the manual human intervention to check guests’ travel documents. This will now belong to the history in Singaporean Hotels.”, adds Frank Liu.

Already, Metasphere says its solution has been deployed at other Singapore hotels such as Millennium Hotels and Resort lifestyle hotel, and also installed in leading hotel chains and multinational businesses around the world.

Metasphere is a Detroit-based IT services and solutions company established in 2002, with the objective to help hotels and multinational business brands digitize their operations, including through biometrics-based technologies

