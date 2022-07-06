OIX asks who’s ready for digital ID at upcoming Identity Trust

The Open Identity Exchange wants to support the adoption of effective, inclusive and interoperable digital ID, and has taken several new steps towards fulfilling that vision.

OIX’s Identity Trust Conference will be held Sept. 29 at the QEII Centre in London, England. The event is intended to help organizations planning to accept digital IDs that are backed by trust frameworks. Attendees will hear insights from early adopters of digital ID from around the globe, including successes like Aadhaar in India and DIACC in Canada.

OIX has been a key digital ID player in finance, property, age verification, employment vetting, property rental, travel and education, according to a statement from the company.

Last year’s event drew more than 250 attendees, and OIX hopes to attract more than 200 from ID-accepting organizations this year. The theme is, Are you ready for digital ID?

Biometric Update is the official media partner, and reporter Frank Hersey will host a panel discussion with relying parties (organizations that use digital ID) on progress made over the last year and what they need to successfully adopt digital ID. The agenda for the hybrid event also includes a keynote by a senior U.K.0 government representative, expert presentations on open data ethics and trust frameworks, and breakouts on particular sectors and aspects of identity.

Sopra Steria is the event’s gold sponsor.

“The challenge of identifying individuals, whether it is online or in person, is one faced by every organisation, no matter what sector or geography,” says OIX identity strategist Nick Mothershaw.

“Recognition that digital ID is the solution has grown rapidly over the past year,” says Mothershaw.

“Certification to the UK trust framework is moving quickly for use cases like employment, right to rent and right to work. Meanwhile, trade bodies like UK Finance, TISA and the Home Buying and Selling Group are spearheading major pilots.”

Still, he says, “it is still early in the journey with too many unanswered questions. We will be exploring how people are finding the early experience, what needs to be improved, what is still missing and what is working well.”

That is how the industry will realize ubiquitous, fair, safe and inclusive digital ID, according to Mothershaw.

Registration is open.

OneSpan joins on

The OIX membership has grown to 63 with the addition of OneSpan.

The digital agreements security vendor has joined the community to contribute to trust in digital transactions, according to a OneSpan announcement.

OneSpan is “forging critical paths to a more secure digital ID future,” says the company’s chief product officer, Michael Klieman.

“Collaboration from all organisations in the business community will be crucial if we want to get to a digital ID future that works for everyone and ensures the interests of the consumer at its heart.”

Klieman says that he is “pleased to be able to contribute our knowledge and expertise to a community that is driving positive developments in the growth of digital identities.”

