Ukraine gets mobile DNA biometrics lab from France to ID war dead

France’s government has donated to Ukraine a mobile DNA biometrics lab on wheels, the mobil’DNA, created by Deveryware.

An announcement from the company explains that the donation was made by the Crisis and Support Centre of the Ministry for Europe and Foreign Affairs. The vehicle was given to the Ukrainian general prosecutor’s office and comes after medical experts and police officers were sent to help the country by France.

Ukraine is under military assault by Russia.

Deveryware is a French company established in 2003 that builds digital forensic investigation equipment. It focuses on digital criminology, geolocation and data analysis.

A French team from the national gendarmerie’s Criminal Investigation Research Institute visited Ukraine in April with an earlier mobile DNA vehicle developed by Deveryware forensic-science subsidiary Tracip.

Built in six weeks expressly for use by Ukraine, the mobil’DNA lab can conduct rapid genetic analyses to identify victims of terrorism, accidents and natural disasters, according to the company.

It can be deployed to even fairly remote locations rapidly and analyze huge amounts of biological samples.

Companies have contributed tech products, too. In March, for example, Clearview AI said it was providing its face biometrics system to Ukraine’s defense ministry to help ID people, especially at borders.

The government itself in April redesigned a digital ID app, Diia, to help citizens access online services in emergency circumstances.

