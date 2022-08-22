Hitachi ID and Hypr partner on passwordless biometrics to tackle phishing, account takeovers

Hitachi ID has entered a new biometrics partnership with decentralized authentication expert Hypr.

As part of the collaboration, the companies have jointly released Bravura OneAuth, a solution designed to provide organizations with comprehensive security and employees with a practical way to connect to company resources.

“Leveraging Hypr’s industry-leading expertise to power Bravura OneAuth has allowed us to immediately protect organizations from phishing and account takeovers,” explains Hitachi ID CEO Nicholas Brown.

“This solution empowers users to have the frictionless experience they’ve been craving, without sacrificing the protection that security leaders want to deliver to their organizations.”

From a technical standpoint, Bravura OneAuth uses fingerprint biometrics to authenticate employees, replacing traditional multi-factor authentication (MFA) methods and removing passwords entirely to reduce the risk of compromised credentials.

The FIDO-based solution combines passwordless authentication for logins with zero-knowledge secret and a password manager protected by biometrics. It supports multiple digital identity providers including Okta, Ping, and Microsoft, according to the product webpage.

“Passwordless authentication is proving essential due to its unmatched security and simple user experience,” says Hypr CEO Bojan Simic. “Through this partnership, all of Hitachi ID’s enterprise customers will have access to Hypr’s solution suite and can rest easy knowing that both protection and productivity will skyrocket.”

Both companies are demonstrating Bravura OneAuth at the Gartner Identity & Access Management Summit.

The partnership comes a year after Hitachi ID released version 12.2 of its Bravura Security Fabric, one of the components of the new Bravura OneAuth solution.

More recently, Hypr published an in-depth report suggesting financial firms are failing to deal with compromised credentials.

Article Topics

biometric authentication | biometrics | Bravura OneAuth | fingerprint biometrics | Hitachi ID | HYPR | identity access management (IAM) | passwordless authentication