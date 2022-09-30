Confidence in work from home security rises along with MFA adoption: Thales survey

A new survey by biometric solutions provider Thales suggests India is at the forefront of adoption of multi-factor authentication (MFA) technologies.

According to the new data, the country has the highest increase in MFA adoption and the highest overall percentage of MFA usage by businesses among all countries surveyed, up to 66 percent this year.

“The strong growth in adoption of multi-factor authentication in India points towards rising awareness and a commitment towards ensuring high levels of security in enterprise environments,” explains Ashish Saraf, vice president and country director of India at Thales.

Incidentally, the role of MFA (combined with biometrics) in the evolving security industry was also highlighted by Mitek VP of Product Management Chris Briggs in a recent interview with Biometric Update.

The Thales report also explores trends related to remote work, suggesting that while firms are still worried about the security risks connected with remote work, they are less than last year.

“The past few years have been paradigm changing with new priorities and strategies to protect access to data, applications, and systems,” Saraf adds.

More specifically, the new figures indicate that 84 percent of IT professionals surveyed have some degree of confidence in their user access security systems to enable remote work securely and efficiently, up from 56 percent in 2021.

Additionally, the Thales survey shows IT professionals are feeling overall less concerned about the security risks of remote work, with only 31 percent globally saying they had severe concerns (from 39 percent last year).

“New threats, risks, and vulnerabilities, as well as evolving business requirements, underscore the need for robust access management, multi-factor authentication, and a drive towards zero trust network access,” Saraf concludes.

The data comes from the 2022 Thales Access Management Index, a global survey of 2,600 IT executives conducted by 451 Research, an S&P Global Market Intelligence unit.

To learn more about MFA biometrics and other forms of authentication, the UK National Cyber Security Centre (NCSC) has recently published new guidelines, which we have explored here.

Article Topics

451 Research | biometric authentication | biometrics | cybersecurity | enterprise | identity access management (IAM) | India | multi-factor authentication | Thales Digital Identity and Security