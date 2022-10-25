Philippines begins issuance of PhilID printed digital version

The Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA) has announced the rollout of the printed digital version of the national ID card, dubbed PhilID, in certain parts of the country, with plans to extend it nationwide soon.

In an announcement, the PSA said the digital printed version of the PhilID, which has the same features and functionality as the physical ID card, will be accepted as full proof of identity for all public and private transactions requiring authentication. The card also bears all the demographic and biometric information contained in the physical ID, and has a QR code which can be scanned for easier ID verification.

The rollout comes after a pilot was conducted in September and October this year, with 385,657 printed digital PhilIDs already claimed by their owners as of 20 October, per the PSA. The announcement mentions that 1,992,289 copies have already been pre-generated as the body looks forward to a countrywide rollout.

Commenting on the rollout of the PhilID printed digital version, PSA statistician and undersecretary, Dennis S. Mapa, said: “The printed ePhilIDs will be issued in PhilSys registration centers nationwide. We hope to replicate the results as we accelerate the rollout to more locations in the country and ensure a seamless process for every registered person in claiming their printed ePhilD.”

“Filipinos have always been excited about the PhilSys. We are confident that the public would have the same level of enthusiasm as we advance the use of the digital PhilID through the printed ePhilID, especially since PhilSys, at its core, is a digital ID system,” Mapa added.

Meanwhile, the Office of Consular Affairs under the Department of Foreign Affairs has informed citizens that the PhilID printed digital version will be accepted as proof of identity for passport applications. This began on 21 October.

In a public advisory, the office said “to facilitate its use as a valid ID accepted for passport application, the public is advised that the details in the printed ePhilID must be clear, readable, and contain the same details as the presented documentary requirements during the passport application.”

The Philippine Identification system (PhilSys), in its own advisory, also emphasized that all versions of the PhilID, including the printed digital format, will be accepted as proof of identity and age for all public transactions.

The advisory signed by Dennis S. Mapa explains that the digital printed card can be obtained by those who have completed phase 2 of the PhilSys registration, by setting an online appointment and showing proof of PhilSys registration with the presentation of a registration slip.

All persons or entities that, without sufficient and valid reason, refuse to accept the digital printed PhilID as proof of ID will be penalized in accordance with the law, the PhilSys warns.

Recently, the PSA said it has already overseen the distribution of 16.7 million PhilIDs, and reiterated its objectives of reaching the 50 million target by the end of the year.

