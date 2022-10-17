Thales biometric cards being produced in France, approved by Mastercard for quantum security

French card manufacturer La Ciotat tells La Provence its new design center is producing biometric bank cards and SIM cards in collaboration with Thales and Gemplus, respectively.

The facility employs 600, among them engineers with advanced skills that focus on the development of biometric payment cards and other contactless mobile payment solutions.

The cybersecurity laboratory within La Ciotat’s design center is responsible, among other things, for improving the reliability of biometric bank cards.

According to La Provence, it was there that Thales developed the biometric technology that allows the payment of an invoice of more than 50 Euros during a contactless transaction using an imprint of a thumb or two fingers.

Further, the design center was also reportedly the cradle of the partnership between Handsome and Thales, which saw the creation of a voice biometric payment card aimed at people with disabilities.

Finally, La Provence mentioned that La Ciotat sees Thales designing technologies that work with an e-sim card from Gemplus to allow a person’s digital identity to be verified.

The La Provence analysis comes weeks after Thales, in collaboration with Experian and Mitek, published a new survey indicating that deploying biometrics can help banks improve consumers’ trust.

Mastercard endorses first cards for defense against quantum threats

Mastercard revealed the approval of the first cards that are compatible with the new EMVCo contactless specifications, a standard designed to describe technology capable of withstanding attacks from both traditional and quantum computers. The approved cards are developed by Giesecke+Devrient and Thales.

“Technology has the potential to open new opportunities for both consumers and fraudsters. That’s why future-proofing security is critical,” comments Ajay Bhalla, president of cyber and intelligence at Mastercard.

According to the executive, by bringing quantum-era technology to contactless payments, Mastercard is taking steps to future-proof transaction security and privacy protection.

“These new cards will deliver that greater peace of mind while also providing consumers and merchants a seamless transition from today’s contactless experience.”

Bhalla confirmed the new cards are designed to remain compatible with existing acceptance, network and issuer infrastructure.

Article Topics

biometric cards | biometrics | EMVCo | Giesecke & Devrient (G+D) | Mastercard | quantum computing | research and development | standards | Thales Digital Identity and Security