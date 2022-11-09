New NADRA offices to enroll biometrics of Pakistani individuals with household changes

The National Database Registration Authority (NADRA) of Pakistan has partnered with the Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP) to establish 647 dynamic registry offices across the country.

According to the Daily Times, the dynamic registry aims to ensure the re-survey of 35 million new applicants and already registered households to enable them to update information related to changes in their household information.

In particular, BISP is conducting the new survey for women who could not participate in the first survey. Women excluded from the system will now be re-enrolled in BISP based on the new survey to provide their families with financial assistance.

The registration process will record individuals’ marital status, disability and family details, as well as capture their biometrics on the NADRA database.

The dynamic registry system will also reportedly correct errors due to the identification of undesirable inclusion or exclusion conditions.

Commenting on the news, Shazia Marri, federal minister for poverty alleviation and social safety, said that the partnership between NADRA and BISP is a step towards obtaining accurate data from deserving families.

The news comes weeks after NADRA expanded the biometrics collection of relations for registration.

The Authority also played a key role in the disbursement of over $100 million in aid to flood victims through the BISP earlier this year.

