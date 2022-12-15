Vert One integrates Smart Engines mobile ID document scanning and detection

Customers of India-based green economy management firm Vert One will henceforth be able to quickly and conveniently upload their ID cards, payment receipts and purchase orders for all financial transactions without having to enter any data manually.

This is thanks to a GreenAI technology software developed by Smart Engines which seeks to help Vert One customers improve their business competitiveness and business growth, according to an announcement from the solution provider.

The solution is recommended for small and medium-sized companies engaged in climate adaptation and mitigation activities and those working in the domains of renewable energy, sustainable transport and sustainable agriculture. They can more easily manage, control and track their project budgets and expenses from the convenience of their smartphone at every hour of the day, as well as apply for loans, according to the announcement.

On how the mobile application works, Smart Engines explains that users must first register and scan their government issued ID cards. For financial transactions, they need to scan their payment receipts or purchase orders, the announcement mentions.

In order to scan a document, the user opens the mobile application and points the phone camera to the necessary documents, and the system automatically detects the card and takes a picture without the user having to touch any button.

“We chose Smart Engines not only because of their experience and reputation, but it is also extremely important for us that Smart Engines specialists share our values of a sustainable future. Smart Engines uses GreenAI models, thus minimizing the carbon footprint during the training of neural networks,” says Joydeep Nath, chief technology officer at Vert One.

CEO at Smart Engines Vladimir Arlazarov says: “We are pleased that our document detection solution is used for such an important and environmentally significant project as Vert One. It is great that now it will be easier for the owners of green small and medium-sized enterprises to organize their finances and accounting.”

Last month, Smart Engines announced updates to its algorithms to improve speed and accuracy in scanning ID documents.

The company also recently had a favorable court ruling in an ID document scanning software case with Russian Citibank subsidiary.

