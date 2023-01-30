CardLab licenses biometric access card technology to Italian cybersecurity startup

Biometric card technologies from CardLab have been licensed by Italy-based WiBioCard to build a fully integrated card and back-end authentication solution.

Under the new partnership, CardLab staff in Denmark will work with startup WiBioCard’s (or ‘Wibio Card’’s) personnel in Italy to combine their respective solutions.

“CardLab has created card solutions to help fight fraud and identity theft, provide unique identity, and simultaneously offer full privacy protection,” says CardLab CEO Frank Sandeløv in the announcement. “During the recent pandemic we saw the importance of secure authentication as remote work and other evolving workplace environments prompted hacker attacks to skyrocket, causing huge losses for companies and individuals. The collaboration between WiBioCard and CardLab provides a valuable new opportunity for our customers, which range from companies to government institutions, to solidify a far more convenient solution, superior protections, and employ efficient cybersecurity tools to safeguard their critical data in a highly secure system.”

CardLab’s $10 million equity offering managed by US Capital Global Securities LLC is still open to eligible investors, the company notes in the announcement.

Biometric access cards from CardLab were declared the ‘Most Secure and Innovative Cyber Security Protection Solution’ and best card-based security solutions provider in Denmark last year.

Article Topics

access management | biometric authentication | biometric cards | biometrics | CardLab | WiBioCard