Barbados minister begs people to collect Trident ID, activate digital ID

Barbadians are being asked to collect their newly-made Trident national ID cards as 90,000 are ready and waiting. The Minister of Industry, Innovation, Science and Technology David Ishmael, is reportedly “begging” people to collect their cards, reports Loop News.

Ishmael told the press that 160,000 people have completed registration for the credential. The population of Barbados is estimated to be just over 300,000.

A technical issue with online registrations has been affecting progress. Ishmael assures applicants that a solution is being worked on, according to Loop News. The issues resulted in online applicants being asked to attend centers in person.

Ishmael promised that the technical issue will be resolved within days. Any recent applicants who have registered online should have their cards issued within three to four weeks.

“So I’m encouraging and appealing to all Barbadians, to continue to get your card, not only the physical card but also go through the process relative to the next wave of what this card can do, which is the digital ID component,” Loop News quotes the minister as saying.

The TRusted IDENTity scheme (Trident, an icon which also features on the national flag) contract was awarded to Productive Business Solutions (Barbados) in 2020. During the COVID-19 pandemic it was hoped it would help with contact tracing.

Article Topics

Barbados | biometrics | Caribbean | digital ID | ID cards | identity management | national ID